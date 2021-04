A small group of Thai people rallied in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok this morning (Tuesday), to protest against alleged interference, by some embassy officials, in Thailand’s internal affairs.

Led by Mr. Nitithorn Lumlua and Pichit Chaimongkol, the “Peoples of Thailand” group handed a protest letter to an embassy official.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts