April 23, 2021

Insurgent killed, two arrested in clash with rangers in Narathiwat

Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Phukhao Thong in Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.


NARATHIWAT: One man was shot dead and two others arrested during an armed clash with rangers following an attack on a defence volunteer outpost in Yi-ngo district overnight.

Police received a report about 7.44pm on Thursday that a bomb had been thrown at a defence volunteer outpost in tambon Luborbaya, Pol Col Warong Kerdsawat, chief of Yi-ngo police, said on Friday. No-one was hurt.

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

