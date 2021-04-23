Insurgent killed, two arrested in clash with rangers in Narathiwat





NARATHIWAT: One man was shot dead and two others arrested during an armed clash with rangers following an attack on a defence volunteer outpost in Yi-ngo district overnight.

Police received a report about 7.44pm on Thursday that a bomb had been thrown at a defence volunteer outpost in tambon Luborbaya, Pol Col Warong Kerdsawat, chief of Yi-ngo police, said on Friday. No-one was hurt.

