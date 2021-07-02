Thailand reports new record high 61 COVID deaths, 6,087 new cases







BANGKOK, July 2 (TNA) – Thailand logged the new records of 61 COVID-19 fatalities and 6,087 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the new cases comprised 5,880 cases among general people and 207 prison inmates.

The 61 new fatalities on July 1 set a new record of daily death cases since the start of the pandemic. The total cases from April rose to 242,058.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





