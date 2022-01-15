January 15, 2022

Tsunami warnings for an underwater volcano in Tonga

45 mins ago TN
Tonumeia island, Ha'apai group, Tonga

Tonumeia island, Ha'apai group, Tonga. Photo: Dr Scott Mills. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The eruption of a volcano in the Tonga islands originated this Saturday tsunami warnings throughout the South Pacific to the west coast of the United States, where at 15:33 pm waves of 45 centimeters were recorded with epicenter in California, while Japan reported that a tsunami with risk of waves of up to three meters reached its coast and Chile ordered the resident population in the north of the country to move away from the coast.

Inhabitants of the Tonga islands fled to the highlands in the face of the new eruption of a volcano in Nuku’alofa, the capital of the small Pacific Ocean archipelago, according to local authorities.

Similar warnings were issued in New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia and Chile, where the National Emergency Office warned of the possibility of a “minor tsunami” reaching Easter Island.

Meanwhile, a tsunami with a risk of waves of up to three meters reached the coast of Japan, hours after the strong volcanic eruption in the Tonga islands, informed the Japanese meteorological agency.

According to the report, the tsunami, measuring 1.2 meters, hit the southern island of Amami at 23:55 pm on Saturday, while a tsunami of lesser amplitude could be observed in other parts of the country’s coastline.

Through images taken from space, it was possible to observe the moment when the eruption sent a mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave through the surrounding sea, the AFP news agency reported.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said a 1.2-meter tsunami wave had been observed in Tonga’s capital.

“It was a massive explosion,” one resident, Mere Taufa, who was at home preparing dinner, told the news site Stuff. “The ground shook, the whole house was shaking. It was coming in waves. My younger brother thought bombs were exploding near our house,” she told AFP.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano is located on an uninhabited island about 65 kilometers north of Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Filipino muslims from Marawi

Philippine Muslim Leaders Urge Repeal of New Law Criminalizing Child Marriage

7 days ago TN
Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen

Cambodian PM Hun Sen meets Myanmar junta chief amid widespread protests

7 days ago TN
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaking in Davao City

Rodrigo Duterte threatens unvaccinated with prison time

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

44 seconds ago TN
Surat Thani Livestock and Soi Dog vets perform dogs health check

Soi Dog Foundation comes to the rescue of dying dogs in illegal Surat Thani shelter

37 mins ago TN
Tonumeia island, Ha'apai group, Tonga

Tsunami warnings for an underwater volcano in Tonga

45 mins ago TN
Busy road in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Government mulls easing virus curbs

1 hour ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Is Thailand rushing to categorize COVID-19 an endemic disease?

1 hour ago TN