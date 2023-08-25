Nigerian, 13 Thais arrested in Bangkok and six other provinces over romance scam
A Nigerian man and 13 Thais, who were members of a romance scam gang responsible for siphoning about 800 million baht out of Thailand over a span of three years, have been arrested following police operations conducted across seven provinces.
Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home
Teams of Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police on Thursday raided 14 locations – seven in Bangkok, two in Phitsanulok and one each in Pathum Thani, Uthai Thani, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet and Phichit, CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan said on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST