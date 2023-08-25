Srettha visits Phuket and Phang-nga to meet tourism operators

TN August 25, 2023 0
The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga

The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.

Before formally taking office, Thailand’s next prime minister Srettha Thavisin flew to Phuket province today (Friday), accompanied by Pheu Thai party staff in charge of tourism promotion, to meet with business people and residents of the province.

Srettha meets Prayut at Government House

Srettha and his staff, which included Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, chief of the party’s policy committee on tourism, and Chakrapong Saengmanee of the tourism working committee, met with Kirati Kitmanawat, head of the Airports of Thailand Public Company, for a briefing on problems at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nigerians in Bangkok, Thailand

Nigerian, 13 Thais arrested in Bangkok and six other provinces over romance scam

TN August 25, 2023 0
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

Srettha meets Prayut at Government House

TN August 25, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Ailing Thaksin Shinawatra can have visitors from August 28

TN August 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nigerians in Bangkok, Thailand

Nigerian, 13 Thais arrested in Bangkok and six other provinces over romance scam

TN August 25, 2023 0
The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga

Srettha visits Phuket and Phang-nga to meet tourism operators

TN August 25, 2023 0
A member of the The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC), whose members typically ride Harley-Davidson motorbikes

German Hells Angels Gang Member Arrested in Chiang Rai

TN August 25, 2023 0
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

Srettha meets Prayut at Government House

TN August 25, 2023 0
Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Five Rescued After Water Leaks Into Speedboat Near Island in Phuket

TN August 25, 2023 0