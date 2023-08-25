Srettha visits Phuket and Phang-nga to meet tourism operators

The Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.

Before formally taking office, Thailand’s next prime minister Srettha Thavisin flew to Phuket province today (Friday), accompanied by Pheu Thai party staff in charge of tourism promotion, to meet with business people and residents of the province.

Srettha meets Prayut at Government House

Srettha and his staff, which included Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, chief of the party’s policy committee on tourism, and Chakrapong Saengmanee of the tourism working committee, met with Kirati Kitmanawat, head of the Airports of Thailand Public Company, for a briefing on problems at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

By Thai PBS World

