Pink Line crane falls, shutting down Bangkok traffic

By TN / November 14, 2018

Police have warned workers building the Pink Line mass transit railway from Khae Rai to Min Buri in Bangkok to be more careful, especially during rush hours, after a crane fell onto power lines at 12.30am on Wednesday and loomed for hours above Soi Ram Indra 82.

No one was injured, but vehicles outbound on Indra Road had to be held back, resulting in a two-kilometre traffic jam as dawn approached.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

