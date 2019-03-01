Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Canadian woman riding a motorbike from Chalong to Kata died this morning when she was crushed under the wheels of a 10-wheeled truck.
Karon Police were notified of the accident at 11am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.