Phuket town street

Street in Phuket town. Photo: Pixabay.

Phuket

Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident

By TN / March 1, 2019

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Canadian woman riding a motorbike from Chalong to Kata died this morning when she was crushed under the wheels of a 10-wheeled truck.

Karon Police were notified of the accident at 11am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

