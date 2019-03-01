Nakhon Si Thammarat airport

Nok Air and Thai AirAsia aircraft parking at Nakhon Si Thammarat airport. Photo: Mobmib.

South

Airport security guard threatens to kick woman with dog

By TN / March 1, 2019

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An airport security officer accused of rudely threatening to kick a woman for bringing a dog inside the terminal has been suspended and faces an immediate investigation into his behaviour.

Nakhon Si Thammarat airport general manager Suksawad Sukwanno on Friday the man was employed by Guard Force, which was contracted to provide security at the  terminal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close