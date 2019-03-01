Malaysian Cop Caught Trying to Smuggle Pangolins into Thailand





SONGKHLA, March 1 (TNA) – A Malaysian policeman was detained on Thursday while allegedly trying to smuggle 32 pangolins into Thailand.

Thai customs officers at Sadao border crossing in the southern Songkhla province seized the protected animals weighing 228 kilograms from Ahmad Nusrul Hafifi Bin Mohammad.

