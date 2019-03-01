Tree pangolin (Manis tricuspis)

Tree pangolin (Manis tricuspis) in central Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo: Valerius Tygart.

South

Malaysian Cop Caught Trying to Smuggle Pangolins into Thailand

By TN / March 1, 2019

SONGKHLA, March 1 (TNA) – A Malaysian policeman was detained on Thursday while allegedly trying to smuggle 32 pangolins into Thailand.

Thai customs officers at Sadao border crossing in the southern Songkhla province seized the protected animals weighing 228 kilograms from Ahmad Nusrul Hafifi Bin Mohammad.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

