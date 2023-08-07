More Body Parts Likely Linked to Murder of Colombian Surgeon Found on Beach

TN August 7, 2023 0
Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Craigb100.




SURAT THANI, Aug 7 (TNA) – A Spanish chef reenacted a murder of a Colombian surgeon as additional body parts were washed up on the beach.

Spanish suspect admits to killing, dismembering his Colombian friend

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Jeronimo, a well-known chef in Spain and the son of a famous Spanish celebrity, is accused of committing the murder of 44-year-old Dr. Edwin Miguel, a Colombian gender reassignment surgeon, at a hotel room on Phangan Island, Surat Thani on the night of August 2. The suspect allegedly dismembered the body and disposed of some parts in the sea off Salad Beach, while other remains were found in a garbage dump at the Ko Pha-ngan Municipality waste separation facility on August 3.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

The Bhumjaithai party

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government

TN August 7, 2023 0
Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

Judge sends Daniel Sancho to prison for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

TN August 7, 2023 0
Forest fire in Mae Hong Son province, Northern Thailand

Thailand’s Wild Tiger Population Threatened by Forest Fires

TN August 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Bhumjaithai party

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government

TN August 7, 2023 0
Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

Judge sends Daniel Sancho to prison for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

TN August 7, 2023 0
Arab Quarter, Soi 16, in Pattaya, Thailand.

Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists

TN August 7, 2023 0
Thai flags and Bangkok skyline.

Breastfeeding facilities to be made available at all Bangkok district offices

TN August 7, 2023 0
Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

More Body Parts Likely Linked to Murder of Colombian Surgeon Found on Beach

TN August 7, 2023 0