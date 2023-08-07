More Body Parts Likely Linked to Murder of Colombian Surgeon Found on Beach









SURAT THANI, Aug 7 (TNA) – A Spanish chef reenacted a murder of a Colombian surgeon as additional body parts were washed up on the beach.

Spanish suspect admits to killing, dismembering his Colombian friend

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Jeronimo, a well-known chef in Spain and the son of a famous Spanish celebrity, is accused of committing the murder of 44-year-old Dr. Edwin Miguel, a Colombian gender reassignment surgeon, at a hotel room on Phangan Island, Surat Thani on the night of August 2. The suspect allegedly dismembered the body and disposed of some parts in the sea off Salad Beach, while other remains were found in a garbage dump at the Ko Pha-ngan Municipality waste separation facility on August 3.

