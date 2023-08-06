Spanish suspect admits to killing, dismembering his Colombian friend









The Thai island of Koh Phangan is one of the paradises on Earth: its spectacular beaches have made it a top tourist destination, but from now on, its name will be linked to the horror of a crime, the one confessed this Saturday by the young Spaniard Daniel Sancho, 29, son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho.

Daniel Sancho reported on Thursday the disappearance of his friend Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44 years old and Colombian national, and after being interrogated exhaustively throughout Friday by the Thai police, this Saturday he confessed to having murdered him and dismembered his body, apparently out of “jealousy” and “fear” that the Colombian man could cheat on him.

The Thai police were suspicious of Sancho from the very beginning, as he had scratches and cuts when he filed the report for the disappearance of Edwin Arrieta. Apparently, the two had known each other before and arrived in Thailand for a vacation between July 31 and August 3.

Following Sancho’s complaint, a garbage service worker found a severed pelvis and remains of human intestines in a fertilizer bag dumped at a landfill on the island that same day. It was then that police began investigating the case as a murder.

This Friday the search continued at the same landfill, and more human remains were found. There was a bag with two parts of lower limbs, and a T-shirt and shorts, presumably belonging to the victim.

The Thai police placed Daniel Sancho under surveillance and he was again questioned. In CCTV footage from earlier this week, the young Spaniard was found buying knives, a saw and garbage bags.

In another recording, from Wednesday, August 2, the suspect and victim are seen riding a motorcycle around the island. According to Daniel Sancho’s complaint, Edwin Arrieta disappeared that night.

It was finally this Saturday when, according to Thai police, Daniel Sancho confessed to having murdered and dismembered the body of his partner, explaining that it was out of jealousy and fear of being cheated. This Saturday, the young man accompanied police to the locations where he allegedly dumped the Colombian’s remains, including the sea.

Daniel Sancho, whose visa has been revoked, is now expected to be arraigned Monday on the neighboring island of Koh Samui. There, a judge will review the case, analyze the evidence presented by the police and decide whether to formally charge the young Spaniard.

Daniel Sancho is the grandson of the legendary Spanish actor Sancho Gracia, who was enormously famous in the 1970s for starring in the series “Curro Jiménez”.

