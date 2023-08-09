German Man Drowns at Karon Beach in Phuket









The Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 8:50 P.M. on Monday evening (August 7th) at Karon Beach. They and the Phuket Express arrived at the beach where Mr. J. R. W., 52, a German national, was found unconscious.

Russian Man Drowns at Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings

His 11-year-old boy, whose name was withheld due to his age, told Thai media that he and his father went swimming at 7:30 P.M. A wave washed his father away but the boy was able to swim back to the beach. He told lifeguards on the beach about his missing father before they went into the sea and pulled his father back onto the beach.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





