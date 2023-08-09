German Man Drowns at Karon Beach in Phuket

Karon Beach in Phuket.

Karon Beach in Phuket. Photo: Айрат Хайруллин.




The Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 8:50 P.M. on Monday evening (August 7th) at Karon Beach. They and the Phuket Express arrived at the beach where Mr. J. R. W., 52, a German national, was found unconscious.

His 11-year-old boy, whose name was withheld due to his age, told Thai media that he and his father went swimming at 7:30 P.M. A wave washed his father away but the boy was able to swim back to the beach. He told lifeguards on the beach about his missing father before they went into the sea and pulled his father back onto the beach.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

