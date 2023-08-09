Thai Cabinet Extends Deadline for Foreign Work Permits

Old Isuzu truck with workers sitting on top of it in Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Ilya p.









BANGKOK (NNT) – In a press conference following Tuesday’s (8 Aug) Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the period for a certain group of foreign laborers to stay employed in Thailand without a work permit would be extended until September 30.

The original deadline for the measure was July 31.

This latest extension aims to ensure that foreign workers can continue to work, while preventing businesses from facing labor shortages.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

