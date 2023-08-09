Thai Cabinet Extends Deadline for Foreign Work Permits

BANGKOK (NNT) – In a press conference following Tuesday’s (8 Aug) Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the period for a certain group of foreign laborers to stay employed in Thailand without a work permit would be extended until September 30.

Chinese Tourists Arrested for Operating Restaurant in Bangkok without Work Permits

The original deadline for the measure was July 31.

This latest extension aims to ensure that foreign workers can continue to work, while preventing businesses from facing labor shortages.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

