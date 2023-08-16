16-year-old girl busted for pimping minors in Kamphaeng Phet
Police arrested a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday in Kamphaeng Phet province for human trafficking and luring minors to be prostitutes.
The suspect was arrested by a Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) team at a hotel in tambon Nakhon Chum of Muang Kamphaeng Phet district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
