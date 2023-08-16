16-year-old girl busted for pimping minors in Kamphaeng Phet

TN August 9, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet.

Street near Mainstreet and Market Hall in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet province. Photo: Khid72.




Police arrested a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday in Kamphaeng Phet province for human trafficking and luring minors to be prostitutes.

Kamphaeng Phet: Man arrested for shooting, injuring officer during drugs arrest

The suspect was arrested by a Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) team at a hotel in tambon Nakhon Chum of Muang Kamphaeng Phet district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit

Floods, landslides posing danger to motorists in Tak and Nan

TN August 8, 2023 0
Railway level crossings without barriers

Train hits pickup truck in Chachoengsao killing 8 people

TN August 4, 2023 0
Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun Province

Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun

TN July 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai ambulance

Kuwaiti Tourist Injured in Motorbike Accident in Pattaya, Friends Obstruct Rescuers

TN August 9, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet.

16-year-old girl busted for pimping minors in Kamphaeng Phet

TN August 9, 2023 0
Old Isuzu truck in Ubon Ratchathani

Thai Cabinet Extends Deadline for Foreign Work Permits

TN August 9, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket.

German Man Drowns at Karon Beach in Phuket

TN August 9, 2023 0
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Indian Tourist in Pattaya Injured in a Brawl with Fellow Indian Nationals Over a Thai Woman

TN August 9, 2023 0