OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix Returns to Buri Ram

BANGKOK (NNT) – The OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix is gearing up for its highly anticipated return to the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram province. From October 27 to 29, racing fans can expect a thrilling weekend as the event makes its fourth appearance at the renowned circuit.

During a press conference on July 5, Gongsak Yodmani, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor, and Buri Ram Governor Chaiwat Chunthiraphong expressed their enthusiasm for hosting the high-profile event. The pair highlighted the continuous improvement and preparation efforts made by the organizing committee, drawing from their experience of successfully organizing the previous three MotoGP events.

Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, managing director of Chang International Circuit, said the ongoing enhancements made to the racetrack will also ensure an exhilarating experience for motorsport fans.

