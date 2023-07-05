Negotiator killed, militant shot dead in Pattani

PATTANI: An armed militant was shot dead and a woman detained by security forces during a clash in Khok Pho district in which a local official helping with negotiations was also killed.

A 50-strong government force surrounded a house at Khuan Lamae village in tambon Na Ket around 2am on Tuesday on information that insurgents believed involved in the recent fatal shooting of a policeman in Khok Pho district were hiding there.

