Meteorological Department Warns of Accumulated Rainfall

TN July 6, 2023 0
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi. Photo: Philip Roeland / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, July 6 (TNA) – The Meteorology Department has issued a warning to residents in the upper part of Thailand about continuous rainfall and urged them to be cautious of the dangers posed by accumulated rainfall.

Thailand to See Less Rainfall Into Next Year Due to El Niño

Over the next 24 hours, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf while the southeasterly wind prevails over the Northeast and the East. In addition, the low pressure cell covers upper Vietnam. It leads to continuous rainfalls in upper Thailand. People should beware of the severe condition that may causes flashflood and overflows, especially, along foothills near waterways and lowlands.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

