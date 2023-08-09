Pheu Thai Holds Talks with Move Forward

Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.” Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.









BANGKOK, Aug 9 (TNA) – Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and Paetongtarn Shinawatra have led the team to hold talks with the Move Forward party for the first time after it broke away from the MOU of the formation of the eight-party coalition and sidelined the Move Forward party.

The Pheu Thai team, also comprising deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai, secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong and party-list MP Suriya Juangroongruangkit walked from the Pheu Thai headquarters to the nearby Thai Summit Tower Wednesday afternoon.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

