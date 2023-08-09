Pheu Thai Holds Talks with Move Forward
BANGKOK, Aug 9 (TNA) – Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and Paetongtarn Shinawatra have led the team to hold talks with the Move Forward party for the first time after it broke away from the MOU of the formation of the eight-party coalition and sidelined the Move Forward party.
Pheu Thai in social media storm after parting ways with Move Forward
The Pheu Thai team, also comprising deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai, secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong and party-list MP Suriya Juangroongruangkit walked from the Pheu Thai headquarters to the nearby Thai Summit Tower Wednesday afternoon.
