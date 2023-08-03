Pheu Thai in social media storm after parting ways with Move Forward

TN August 3, 2023 0
Social media icons on smartphone screen

Social media icons on smartphone screen. Photo: Pxhere. CC0.




The Pheu Thai party has been the highest trending topic on social media in Thailand, since they announced their break from the Move Forward party, tearing up the MOU they both signed after the May 14th general election.

Protesters Burn Effigies outside Pheu Thai Headquarters in Bangkok

Many Pheu Thai supporters have turned to social media to make their profound dissatisfaction with Pheu Thai’s decision very clear.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

