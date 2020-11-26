Police claim shooting at protest result of conflict among Ratsadon guards





Police have blamed rival vocational college students, who act as security guards for the Ratsadon group, for the shooting at the Siam Commercial Bank head office after the protest late last night.

Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told a news conference this morning (Thursday) that, after the protest ended at about 10pm, a heated quarrel erupted between two groups of guards, followed by the throwing of firecrackers and the firing of gunshots.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



