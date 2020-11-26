Police claim shooting at protest result of conflict among Ratsadon guards

Police claim shooting at protest result of conflict among Ratsadon guards1 min read
Police have blamed rival vocational college students, who act as security guards for the Ratsadon group, for the shooting at the Siam Commercial Bank head office after the protest late last night.
Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told a news conference this morning (Thursday) that, after the protest ended at about 10pm, a heated quarrel erupted between two groups of guards, followed by the throwing of firecrackers and the firing of gunshots.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World