October 4, 2022

Eight people identified as high-risk contacts for Monkeypox in Phuket

8 hours ago TN
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.




According to the Phuket health authorities, eight people have been identified as being at high risk for Monkeypox in Phuket and are being tested and monitored after Thailand on Friday reported the ninth and tenth confirmed cases of Monkeypox found in Phuket.

Dr. Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) told the Phuket Express, “There are eight individuals at high risk and three at low risk for Monkeypox from these two confirmed cases. They are being monitored and quarantined at their accommodations.”

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



