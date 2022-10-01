Two more monkeypox cases found in Phuket









Two more monkeypox cases have been found in Phuket, raising the country’s confirmed cases to 10. The patients are a Thai woman and a German man, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

One was a 37-year-old Thai woman working as a service employee. She developed a fever, a sore throat and muscle pains on Sept 16 and bought medicines to treat her symptoms the following day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

