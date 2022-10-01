October 1, 2022

Thailand fully reopens from 1 October 2022

Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Bangkok, 1 October, 2022 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to advise that as of today international travellers to Thailand will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results, and a longer length of stay will be on offer, signalling the completion of the kingdom’s full reopening to international tourism.

Effective from today through until 31 March, 2023, the period of stay in Thailand will be extended to 45 days (from 30 days) for tourists from countries/territories entitled for visa exemption, and to 30 days (from 15 days) for those eligible for a Visa on Arrival (VOA).

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Thailand has fully reopened to the world’s tourists with the message, through the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, that our fascinating destination offers something for everyone under the ‘From A-Z: Amazing Thailand Has It All’ concept. We invite tourists to come and experience the existing and new tourism offerings in Thailand which, together with the kingdom’s increasing move towards sustainable and responsible tourism, will make for a truly memorable holiday.”

Thailand began a carefully planned gradual reopening to international tourism from 1 July, 2021, with the Phuket Sandbox, Samui Plus, and 7+7 Extension programmes. This was followed by a four-phase reopening timeline from October 2021 to January 2022 in which destinations throughout the country reopened to tourists. On 1 July, 2022, came the removal of the Thailand Pass registration scheme, and foreign nationals as of then only had to show proof of vaccination or a negative ATK test result within 72 hours of travel.

Tourism Authority of Thailand



