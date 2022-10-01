October 1, 2022

Transferred Pattaya police chief is back at Pattaya police station

11 hours ago TN
Thai Police motorcycle patrol

Thai Police motorcycle patrol. Photo: Adirach Toumlamoon. CC BY 4.0.




Transferred Pattaya Police chief Pol. Col. Kunlachart Kunlachai has been reinstated as Pattaya Police chief after being temporarily demoted to an inactive post, following the alleged forced prostitution of a Kyrgyzstani woman who filed a police report and later died from suicide.

Pol. Col. Kunlachart Kunlachai is set to return to the Pattaya Police station immediately after an order issued by Pol. Maj. Gen. Attasit Kitchahan, commander-in-chief of Chonburi province, went into effect yesterday, September 30th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



