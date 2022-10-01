Transferred Pattaya police chief is back at Pattaya police station









Transferred Pattaya Police chief Pol. Col. Kunlachart Kunlachai has been reinstated as Pattaya Police chief after being temporarily demoted to an inactive post, following the alleged forced prostitution of a Kyrgyzstani woman who filed a police report and later died from suicide.

Pol. Col. Kunlachart Kunlachai is set to return to the Pattaya Police station immediately after an order issued by Pol. Maj. Gen. Attasit Kitchahan, commander-in-chief of Chonburi province, went into effect yesterday, September 30th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





