Thailand may have to wait for vaccines

Thailand may have to wait for vaccines1 min read
Thailand may have to wait to acquire doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines when they become available as batches are likely to be made available in the United States and Japan first before the rest of the world, according to a Thai doctor. However, the kingdom still has options to obtain other coronavirus vaccines.
Pfizer and Moderna, US pharmaceutical companies, recently announced their experimental vaccines against the virus were about 95% effective. Some countries have already begun to preorder the vaccines despite challenges in maintaining low temperatures during transport.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS