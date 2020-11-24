Thailand may have to wait for vaccines





Thailand may have to wait to acquire doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines when they become available as batches are likely to be made available in the United States and Japan first before the rest of the world, according to a Thai doctor. However, the kingdom still has options to obtain other coronavirus vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna, US pharmaceutical companies, recently announced their experimental vaccines against the virus were about 95% effective. Some countries have already begun to preorder the vaccines despite challenges in maintaining low temperatures during transport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



