Thailand Eyeing Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Health Official Says

Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text. Photo: Jernej Furman / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Thailand will carefully watch Russia’s coronavirus vaccine rollout before deciding whether to recommend it for local use, the head of the National Vaccine Institute said Friday.

“We’re keeping our eyes on it”, Nakorn Premsri was quoted as saying by the Khao Sod newspaper.

The official added that Thai vaccine researchers were concerned that the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, had not cleared all trials before it was approved by the authorities and endorsed by President Vladimir Putin.

