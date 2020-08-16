Japanese man found with COVID-19 after departing Thailand now tested negative

Japanese man found with COVID-19 after departing Thailand now tested negative1 min read
BANGKOK(NNT)-A Japanese man who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, after travelling from Thailand to Japan, took a second verifying test at a Japanese hospital, the result of which was negative, leaving the possibility that his initial test may have produced a false positive.
Concerns have been raised again regarding COVID-19 in Thailand after a Japanese man reportedly tested positive for the virus after arriving back in Japan from Thailand.
The 47-year-old had his saliva collected for his COVID-19 test at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan on 8 August. The test, intended to detect traces of coronavirus protein, returned a positive result.
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand