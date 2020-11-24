November 24, 2020

About 900,000 Thai university graduates are likely to be jobless

Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok

Students inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.


Almost a million Thai university graduates, including about 500,000 who are due to graduate next year, are likely to be unemployed, due to economic contraction as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Thanit Sorat, vice president of the Council of Thai Trade and Industrial Employers and Operators.

He predicts that the Thai labour market next year will remain fragile, due to high economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, which will impact three groups of Thai labour, namely those already employed, those already jobless and those about to enter the job market.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

