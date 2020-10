SAMUT PRAKAN: An Argentinian man was arrested and charged with growing cannabis after 108 plants were found at his townhouse in Muang district.

Police with a warrant issued by Samut Prakan court searched the two-story house at Fuengfa housing estate on Monday, acting on a tip-off.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

