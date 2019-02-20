Elephant trek in Koh Chang

Ban Kwan elephant trek in Koh Chang. Photo: Éclusette.

South

Two Italian tourists hurt when thrown from elephant

By TN / February 20, 2019

Two Italian tourists have been injured, one of them seriously, when they were thrown off an elephant at the Bang Kaeo Adventure elephant camp in Thailand’s southern province of Phang-nga on Tuesday.

Muang district police, went to the park in Tambon Song Praek to investigate after being alerted of the incident by camp officials. Police were told that the two Italian tourists, whose identities are currently being withheld, hired one elephant, 8-year old Tunwa, for a jungle trip escorted by a mahout.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Tags: , ,

