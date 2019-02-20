Chiang Mai student saved from suicide following Facebook alert





Chiang Mai police arrived in time to save a university student from drowning after she jumped into the Ping River to try to commit suicide on Tuesday night.

Col Piyaphan Phattarapongsin, deputy Chiang Mai police chief, said it was reported that a woman might be committing suicide at the Nakhon Pink Bridge in Tambon Chang Moi in Muang district so a patrol was alerted.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



