Facebook flip flops

Facebook flip flops. Image: momo / flickr.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai student saved from suicide following Facebook alert

By TN / February 20, 2019

Chiang Mai police arrived in time to save a university student from drowning after she jumped into the Ping River to try to commit suicide on Tuesday night.

Col Piyaphan Phattarapongsin, deputy Chiang Mai police chief, said it was reported that a woman might be committing suicide at the Nakhon Pink Bridge in Tambon Chang Moi in Muang district so a patrol was alerted.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close