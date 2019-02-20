Robbers bomb ATM but cashbox remains intact

CHANTHABURI: A small bomb was detonated at an ATM in Khlung district about 2am on Wednesday, but the cashbox remained intact and the two would-be robbers fled empty handed.
The explosion occurred as an ATM in front of I Mang Credit Union Cooperative on Sueng Patana Sai 5 Road in tambon Sueng.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
