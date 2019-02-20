Siamese Crocodile

Siamese Crocodile. Photo: SuperJew.

South

Crocodile Spotted off Narathiwat Beach

By TN / February 20, 2019

NARATHIWAT, Feb 20 (TNA) – A crocodile was spotted off Narathat beach in Narathiwat, prompting local authorities to impose a swimming ban for the safety of tourists.

A villager reported a crocodile sighting yesterday to the local fisheries office.

TNA

