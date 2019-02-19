Law to legalize marijuana for medical purposes takes effect





Marijuana, or “kanja” as it is known in Thailand, can now be grown legally and used in medical and scientific applications with the consent of the authorities concerned.

The Narcotics Act B.E. 2562, which seeks to amend specific provisions of the Narcotics Act of 1979 to enable the use of marijuana for the treatment of patients, study, research and development as well as for agricultural, commercial and industrial uses for medical benefits, has been published in the Royal Gazette.

