Thais make merit on Makha Bucha Day





BANGKOK, 19th February 2019 (NNT) – Buddhists from across the country are giving alms and making merit in observence of Makha Bucha Day.

Residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat are dressing in white to visit Wat Phra Mahathat to pay their respects and clothe the temple’s chedi, as part of the country’s 800-year old tradition for many Buddhists to visit Wat Phra Mahathat as part of their lifetime Buddhist pilgrimage.

In Yala, Governor Anuchit Trakulmututa led the alms giving ceremony at Wat Prhamahatha Chedi where Phra Siripunyakhun headed the monks participating in the ceremony.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

