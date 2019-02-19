Fireworks in Laplae, Uttaradit

Fireworks during Atthami Bucha Festival in Laplae, Uttaradit. Photo: Takeaway.

News

Thais make merit on Makha Bucha Day

By TN / February 19, 2019

BANGKOK, 19th February 2019 (NNT) – Buddhists from across the country are giving alms and making merit in observence of Makha Bucha Day.

Residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat are dressing in white to visit Wat Phra Mahathat to pay their respects and clothe the temple’s chedi, as part of the country’s 800-year old tradition for many Buddhists to visit Wat Phra Mahathat as part of their lifetime Buddhist pilgrimage.

In Yala, Governor Anuchit Trakulmututa led the alms giving ceremony at Wat Prhamahatha Chedi where Phra Siripunyakhun headed the monks participating in the ceremony.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

