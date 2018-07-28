Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach





Phuket’s elusive crocodile has finally been caught at Layan Beach. The ‘Yanui’ crocodile (named by local Phuket reporters after the original beach it was sighted) has been caught at Layan Beach early today after more than ten days of search operations, sightings, drone photos and lots of people pointing out to sea.

The crocodile was eventually caught by the Surat Thani-based crocodile catching team and local fishermen at 4am with a fishing net near Koh Kata off Layan Beach.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article