Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach

By TN / July 28, 2018

Phuket’s elusive crocodile has finally been caught at Layan Beach. The ‘Yanui’ crocodile (named by local Phuket reporters after the original beach it was sighted) has been caught at Layan Beach early today after more than ten days of search operations, sightings, drone photos and lots of people pointing out to sea.

The crocodile was eventually caught by the Surat Thani-based crocodile catching team and local fishermen at 4am with a fishing net near Koh Kata off Layan Beach.

Full story: thethaiger.com

