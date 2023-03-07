Fire Damages Building In Kata, No Injuries Reported









The Karon firefighters told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire on the second floor of a five-story building in Kata early Monday morning (March 6th).

They arrived at the building with a single fire engine and it took about one hour to control the fire. No injuries were reported but some washing machines were destroyed. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

