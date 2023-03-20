Foreign Tourist Drowns in Strong Waves at Pattaya Sea
Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to Pattaya Beach near the Nipa Lodge intersection around 2 PM today after getting a report about a drowning tourist. When they arrived, they found multiple onlookers circling an unidentified foreigner who was lying unconscious on the beach.
The tourist of unknown nationality was about 55-65 years old. The rescuers tried to revive him by providing him with life-saving CPR but sadly failed. There were no signs of a wallet or identification documents nearby.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
