Foreign Tourist Drowns in Strong Waves at Pattaya Sea

March 20, 2023 TN
Speedboat at Pattaya Beach

Speedboat at Pattaya Beach. Photo: nakhon100.




Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to Pattaya Beach near the Nipa Lodge intersection around 2 PM today after getting a report about a drowning tourist. When they arrived, they found multiple onlookers circling an unidentified foreigner who was lying unconscious on the beach.

The tourist of unknown nationality was about 55-65 years old. The rescuers tried to revive him by providing him with life-saving CPR but sadly failed. There were no signs of a wallet or identification documents nearby.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

