Foreign Tourist Drowns in Strong Waves at Pattaya Sea









Sawang Boriboon rescuers rushed to Pattaya Beach near the Nipa Lodge intersection around 2 PM today after getting a report about a drowning tourist. When they arrived, they found multiple onlookers circling an unidentified foreigner who was lying unconscious on the beach.

The tourist of unknown nationality was about 55-65 years old. The rescuers tried to revive him by providing him with life-saving CPR but sadly failed. There were no signs of a wallet or identification documents nearby.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





