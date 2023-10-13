Thai Male Police Officers Now Allowed to Have Longer Hair

In a decision that may bring joy to fashion-conscious police officers, the newly appointed national police chief of Thailand has signed a new regulation to allow male officers to have longer hairstyles.

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol explained his recent directive, stating that it would help officers reduce the cost of getting a haircut, and of course, it’s not for fashion.

The revised regulation scraped the 2018 police uniform practice code that mandated every male police officer must maintain a very short hair style with both sides and the back of the head completely shaved.

