Thai Male Police Officers Now Allowed to Have Longer Hair

TN October 13, 2023 0
Members of the Royal Thai Police in Pichit.

Members of the Royal Thai Police. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.

In a decision that may bring joy to fashion-conscious police officers, the newly appointed national police chief of Thailand has signed a new regulation to allow male officers to have longer hairstyles.

Thai traffic police officers to start wearing new uniforms on September 15

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol explained his recent directive, stating that it would help officers reduce the cost of getting a haircut, and of course, it’s not for fashion.

The revised regulation scraped the 2018 police uniform practice code that mandated every male police officer must maintain a very short hair style with both sides and the back of the head completely shaved.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and a songthaew (baht bus) in Kanchanaburi

Thais pay tribute to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

TN October 13, 2023 0
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Siam Paragon shooting unlikely to impact Thai tourism, but other factors could rain on the parade

TN October 13, 2023 0
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

TN October 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and a songthaew (baht bus) in Kanchanaburi

Thais pay tribute to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

TN October 13, 2023 0
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Siam Paragon shooting unlikely to impact Thai tourism, but other factors could rain on the parade

TN October 13, 2023 0
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

TN October 13, 2023 0
Members of the Royal Thai Police in Pichit.

Thai Male Police Officers Now Allowed to Have Longer Hair

TN October 13, 2023 0
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Ministry of Defense Drives Modernization of Royal Thai Army

TN October 13, 2023 0