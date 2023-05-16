Chinese Businessman Found Dead With Over 20 Knife Wounds at a Resort in Trang
A Chinese businessman was found dead with more than 20 stab and slash wounds at a resort in Mueang Trang.
The Mueang Trang Police were notified of the incident on Tuesday afternoon (May 16th) at a resort in the Tub Tieng sub-district.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
