Rising water in Chao Phraya increasing flood risk in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong this week

People living in low-lying areas unprotected by floodwalls in some areas of the central provinces of Ang Thong and Ayutthaya are advised to brace for flooding between October 3rd and 7th, due to the rising water level in the Chao Phraya River, which is being caused by northern runoff.

50 Villagers Rescued in Chaiyaphum After Being Stranded in Forest due to Flash Flood

According to the National Water Resources Office, the amount of water in the Chao Phraya flowing through the Chao Phraya dam in Chainat province between October 3rd and 7th is expected to be increased to 1,200-1,400 cubic metres per second. This will push the water from the river, which is expected to rise by as much as 1.5 metres, into areas outside the floodwalls in Khlong Pongpeng of Ang Thong, Hua Wiang sub-district in Sena district and Lat Chid sub-district in the Pak Hai district of Ayutthaya up by 1-1.5 metres.

