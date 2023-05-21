The Royal Ploughing ceremony is a curious and historical tradition to honour the time when rice planting begins.









The Royal Cultivation Ceremony and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony have been celebrated for over 700 years in Thailand.

Royal Ploughing Ceremony foretells ample water, food and prospering economy

It is a date that marks the rice planting season in a country where rice is everything and is known as ‘the mother who takes care of the nation’.

The Bangkok palace hosts this event where the king and the queen preside over the ceremony as they watch two white oxen scatter rice seeds to encourage farmers in the new planting.

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day is officially known in Thailand as “Wan Phra Ratcha Phithi Phuet Monkhon Lae Charot Phra Nangkhan Raek Na Khwan”.

The date of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony is determined by astrological observations and is announced by the Royal Household Office.

