Two die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Loei province









Two villagers died and seven others fell seriously ill after they ate poisonous mushrooms, collected from the woods in Kok Sathon sub-district in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Loei.

The nine villagers developed stomach aches and diarrhoea after having eaten the cooked mushrooms and were rushed to the district hospital for emergency treatment.

By Thai PBS World

