Two die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Loei province

TN May 22, 2023 0
Wild Mushrooms in the Phon Phop Waterfall

Wild Mushrooms in forest on Phu Kradueng National Park. Photo: Mmonthon.




Two villagers died and seven others fell seriously ill after they ate poisonous mushrooms, collected from the woods in Kok Sathon sub-district in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Loei.

Samut Prakan bus seat full of mushrooms growing on it finally replaced

The nine villagers developed stomach aches and diarrhoea after having eaten the cooked mushrooms and were rushed to the district hospital for emergency treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



