SIM card registry a necessity, says Isoc





The Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) has stressed the importance of registering mobile phone SIM cards against valid identity cards in the insurgency-plagued deep South, saying it is necessary to help ward off coordinated bomb attacks.

It was reported that Isoc’s Region 4 Forward Command, which is in charge of security across the deep South, sent text messages to all mobile phone users in the region late last week, urging them to complete the biometric registration of their SIM cards by Oct 31.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



