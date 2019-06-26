SIM card registry a necessity, says Isoc

SIM card registry a necessity, says Isoc1 min read
The Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) has stressed the importance of registering mobile phone SIM cards against valid identity cards in the insurgency-plagued deep South, saying it is necessary to help ward off coordinated bomb attacks.
It was reported that Isoc’s Region 4 Forward Command, which is in charge of security across the deep South, sent text messages to all mobile phone users in the region late last week, urging them to complete the biometric registration of their SIM cards by Oct 31.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST