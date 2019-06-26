Popular Jomtien Hotel full of tourists shut over alleged property dispute, tourists evicted with no warning





Jomtien – Yesterday afternoon, June 24th, 2019, local officials and police arrived at the Euro Star Jomtien Beach Hotel located at the top of Jomtien Beach Road near Dongtan Beach to shut down the hotel, evicting dozens of tourists in the process.

The hotel, which according to management is involved in a property dispute with their holding company, had a power cut, security systems removed and claimed that officials confiscated their liquor and wine collection.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



