Popular Jomtien Hotel full of tourists shut over alleged property dispute, tourists evicted with no warning

Popular Jomtien Hotel full of tourists shut over alleged property dispute, tourists evicted with no warning1 min read
Jomtien – Yesterday afternoon, June 24th, 2019, local officials and police arrived at the Euro Star Jomtien Beach Hotel located at the top of Jomtien Beach Road near Dongtan Beach to shut down the hotel, evicting dozens of tourists in the process.
The hotel, which according to management is involved in a property dispute with their holding company, had a power cut, security systems removed and claimed that officials confiscated their liquor and wine collection.
