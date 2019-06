PHUKET: Heavy rains doused Phuket this morning, leaving areas across the island without power and traffic tailbacks on the major roads.

Srisoonthorn in central Phuket was heavily affected with a power outage leaving some homes without mains water supply.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts