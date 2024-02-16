Minister Puangpet Leads Crackdown on Illegal E-Cigarette Sales

Close-up Photo of a e-cigarette with Samurai Design
BANGKOK (NNT) – Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, on Thursday led the crackdown on the sale of electronic cigarettes in Khlong Thom area of Pom Prap Sattru Phai district in Bangkok.

Health Concerns Rise as 9.1% of Thai Youth Report E-cigarette Use

The move was prompted by public complaints through the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) about clandestine shops selling cheap electronic cigarettes and e-liquids. The accessibility of these e-cigarettes could lead to an addiction among children.

