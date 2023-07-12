Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

The Constitutional Court of Thailand, located at Lord Rattanathibet's Mansion, No. 326, Bangkok. Photo: Sodacan.









The Constitution Court decided on Wednesday to take into consideration a petition lodged against the Move Forward Party, and its leader and PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, over their policy to amend the lèse majesté law.

Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court

Pita and his party are required to submit their defence within 15 days of receiving the request from the Court.

The Court’s decision is another blow to Pita, as earlier the Election Commission decided to ask the Court to consider Pita’s ITV’s shareholding case.

By Thai PBS World

