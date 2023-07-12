Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

TN July 12, 2023 0
Constitutional Court of Thailand

The Constitutional Court of Thailand, located at Lord Rattanathibet's Mansion, No. 326, Bangkok. Photo: Sodacan.




The Constitution Court decided on Wednesday to take into consideration a petition lodged against the Move Forward Party, and its leader and PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, over their policy to amend the lèse majesté law.

Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court

Pita and his party are required to submit their defence within 15 days of receiving the request from the Court.

The Court’s decision is another blow to Pita, as earlier the Election Commission decided to ask the Court to consider Pita’s ITV’s shareholding case.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

TN July 12, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote

TN July 12, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court

TN July 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Man Allegedly Threatens Taxi Driver in Phuket with a Sword

TN July 12, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

TN July 12, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

TN July 12, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote

TN July 12, 2023 0
Constitutional Court of Thailand

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

TN July 12, 2023 0