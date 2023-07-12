Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote

TN July 12, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, July 12 (TNA) — The Royal Thai Police prepared plan to provide the security and to response the rallies on Thursday when the joint session of the House and Senate meet to vote on new Prime Minister.

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

The joint sitting was scheduled to start at 9.30am and voting was expecting to begin at 5.00pm after a debate by members of the two Houses. Mr Pita is expected to present a vision statement to the joint meeting.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

TN July 12, 2023 0
Constitutional Court of Thailand

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

TN July 12, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court

TN July 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Man Allegedly Threatens Taxi Driver in Phuket with a Sword

TN July 12, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

TN July 12, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra postpones his return to Thailand

TN July 12, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote

TN July 12, 2023 0
Constitutional Court of Thailand

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

TN July 12, 2023 0