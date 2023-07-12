Thai Police Prepare Security Plan For New PM Vote









BANGKOK, July 12 (TNA) — The Royal Thai Police prepared plan to provide the security and to response the rallies on Thursday when the joint session of the House and Senate meet to vote on new Prime Minister.

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

The joint sitting was scheduled to start at 9.30am and voting was expecting to begin at 5.00pm after a debate by members of the two Houses. Mr Pita is expected to present a vision statement to the joint meeting.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

